The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent around midday, outperforming turnarounds by the blue chips and the mid caps, both down 0.6 percent.

JJB Sports gains 7.7 percent, adding to recent strong gains, following news U.S. retailer Dick's Sporting Goods is investing 20 million pounds ($31.8 million) in the loss-making UK chain, throwing it a lifeline and signalling international ambitions for the U.S. business.

Kewill sheds 4.3 percent as the British software firm says it expects revenue and profit for the year ended March 31 to come in below market estimates due to longer sales cycles and difficult economic conditions across all its markets. ID:

"The company has missed forecasts to March by just 10 percent, when it could have missed by as much as 30 percent. Despite this relatively good news, we remain concerned that Kewill's business is now dependent on large one-off deals, and this has negative implications for the rating," Peel Hunt says.

