The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent higher, in line with the blue chips, while the mid caps add 0.3 percent.

Progressive Digital Media Group leaps 20.9 percent after the content driven media company raises 20 million pounds via a placing of 111.111 million new ordinary shares by Singer Capital Markets at 18 pence each, a near 7.5 percent premium to the stock's closing price on April 4.

Progressive Digital says the proceeds will be used to fund growth opportunities, in the Business Information Market in the near term, as well as funding a partial repayment of its borrowings.

Robert Walters sheds 3.1 percent as although the British recruitment firm says in a trading update that 2012 got off to a strong start, it also notes that clients and candidates are still expressing a degree of caution.

