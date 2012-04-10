JPMorgan is staying cautious in the near-term on equities due to the loss of macro momentum and the broker says it is unlikely first-quarter results will restore confidence.

"First-quarter reporting season is seen by many as a potential catalyst for improving market sentiment. We disagree," JPMorgan says in a note.

"We believe it is unlikely to provide a significant boost to the market. Weaker topline growth and stalling macro momentum argue against strong improvement in corporate guidances."

JPMorgan adds that additional concerns to the equity markets include renewed stress in peripheral bonds, elevated gasoline price and Chinese growth uncertainty.

