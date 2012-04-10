Shares in Thomas Cook Group Plc rise nearly 15 percent, the top gainer in London, a day after the 170-year-old travel group said it is in advanced talks with lenders to extend financing arrangements as part of a strategic review.

"Extending the facility looks a sensible move in that it gives the group more time to turn around the business and at the same time there should be less pressure to fire sale," Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram says in a note.

The analyst, however, says a turnaround could prove challenging, given poor visibility both in terms of short-term trading and the extent of the structural problems.

"Potential CEO candidates appear to have been frightened off by this challenge and we would follow their lead and avoid the shares," Batram says.

