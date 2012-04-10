The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.3 percent early on, faring better than the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which shed 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Fast growing video search company blinkx drops 13 percent afetr it says its revenue for the year will fall short of analysts' expectations.

Blinkx says it is disappointed to announce that revenue for the year to end-March would rise by about 72 percent to be about $114 million. Analysts were expecting an average of $121.5 million, according to the company.

Thomas Cook jumps 12.2 percent, the top gainer in London, a day after the 170-year-old travel group said it is in advanced talks with lenders to extend financing arrangements as part of a strategic review.

"Extending the facility looks a sensible move in that it gives the group more time to turn around the business and at the same time there should be less pressure to fire sale," Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram says in a note.

