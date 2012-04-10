The FTSE 100 is likely to outperform the Standard & Poor's 500 over the next three to six months helped by a range of macro, fundamental and technical factors, and investors can tap into the move by buying an outperformance call or call-spread option on Britain's blue-chip index, BNP Paribas analysts say in a note.

Recent strong purchasing managers' index data provides a macro support to the view that the FTSE will claw back some of its loss to the U.S. index, which has put on 10 percent in the current rally against the FTSE's 3 percent.

Much of that outperformance has been driven by IT firms, which make up 20 percent of the S&P and zero percent of the FTSE, which in turn holds 20 percent in energy stocks, which are likely to benefit from higher oil prices.

Among the technical factors buoying its FTSE view, are the rise of the valuation premium of the S&P over the FTSE to highs not seen since the internet bubble; the outperformance of UK earnings revisions relative to the United States; and the recent underperformance of the UK relative to its beta.

With the indexes forming a strong statistical pair, with a 99 percent chance of mean-reverting from its current 2.6 standard deviations away from the mean, BNPP suggests several trades including buying a FTSE/S&P September 2012 at the money outperformance call for a 2.35 percent premium.

It also suggests buying a FTSE/S&P at the money 105 percent outperformance call spread, for a 1.7 percent premium. If the index outperforms by 5 percent, therefore, the investor can lock in a profit of 3.3 percent.

