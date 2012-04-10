The largest tail risk to investing in equities has been removed, boosting the prospect that earnings will meet analysts' forecasts, helping global equities to grind higher this year, HSBC says in a strategy note.

The bank notes that the European Central Bank's injection of cheap cash (LTRO) spurred an 11 percent global equity rally in the first quarter, and also curtailing chances of a share price tumble by shoring up the balance sheets of European banks.

HSBC says this liquidity boost makes it more likely full-year earnings will meet analysts' forecasts.

The bank also says 2012 corporate earnings in the United States will see 7 percent growth (slightly lower than analysts' consensus of 9 percent), although forecasts for Europe need to be trimmed slightly (excluding the UK) to 5 percent growth versus a consensus of 8 percent.

HSBC notes a trio of risks including high oil prices, a rise in Spanish sovereign bonds and a Chinese hard landing that could dent equity gains, but it thinks the likely scenario is that stock prices will grind higher over the rest of the year in line with earnings growth.

The bank's year-end target for the MSCI All Country Index is for a 7 percent rise, as its base-case scenario using a new strategy model.

HSBC says it is overweight in energy, technology, telecoms, emerging markets and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, swinging consumer staples, utilities and industrials into its underweight basket.

