The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.3 percent in midday trade, outperforming the blue chips, off 0.8 percent, and the midcaps, which fall 0.9 percent.

Kea Petroleum jumps 7 percent after its Puka 1 well strikes oil.

Flybe advances 2.7 percent after the airline says the group performed in line with its expectations in the fourth quarter.

