Shares in RCS MediaGroup rise more than 15 percent to their highest level since early October on news that investors are building stakes in the publisher of Italy's most influential daily newspaper, Corriere della Sera.

Businessman Giuseppe Rotelli agreed last Friday to buy a 5.24 percent stake in RCS, a deal that will make him the company's biggest shareholder with a holding of more than 16 percent, as he seeks a representation on the company's board of directors.

Financier Alessandro Proto also said at the weekend that he had bought a 0.5 percent stake in RCS.

"In the past we suggested that a limited free-float and shareholders willing to increase their stakes are reasons not to be underweight," says Mediobanca in a note.

Both Rotelli and Proto are not part of a pact of investors that controls the company, with a stake of about 60 percent, which announced last week a management shake-up.

Reuters messaging rm://mariapia.quaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net