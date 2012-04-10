European shares stay sharply lower after the start of trading on Wall Street, with concerns about the pace of global economic recovery following Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data hurting sentiment in Europe.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 1.2 percent, while the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are almost flat.

In Europe, automakers, down 2.4 percent, are the top losers. Fiat , down 4.2 percent, leads the fallers as Brazil, a key market for the automaker, said it had no plans to offer further incentives for car producers.

