The FTSE Small Cap index drops 1.4 percent, but still fares better than the wider market, with the blue chips and the midcaps both plunging 2.2 percent.

Thomas Cook jumps 13.4 percent a day after the 170-year-old travel group says it is in advanced talks with lenders to extend financing arrangements as part of a strategic review.

Flybe adds 2.0 percent after the airline says the group performed in line with its expectations in the fourth quarter.

