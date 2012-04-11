European stock futures point to further losses for equities on Wednesday after 12-week lows in the previous session, with rising Spanish and Italian yields and global growth concerns seen prompting investors to sell cyclical stocks.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are down 0.5 to 0.6 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
WS ATKINS PLC TRADING
GIVAUDAN SA Q1 SALES
MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL PLC Q1 TRADE
KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV Q1 TRADE
U.S. COMPANIES
No major U.S. company reporting results.
MACRO DATA (GMT)
0600 DE Wholesale
1100 US Mortgage
1230 US Export/Import Prices
1800 US Fed Budget
Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net