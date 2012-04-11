Shares in BT Group shed 1.7 percent, the top faller on a slightly firmer FTSE 100, as JPMorgan cuts its rating on the telecoms firm to "neutral" from "overweight" on valuation grounds, while also citing concerns over its revenue and dividend outlook.

In 2012, BT's shares have risen 14.5 percent, compared with a 5.2 percent fall for the European telecoms sector and 0.4 percent rise for the FTSE 100. The stock has broken through its 20 and 50 day moving average support levels in the last two trading days.

"We remain positive on a longer-term view, (but) regulatory drags in Openreach from April may contribute to '12/13 revenue guidance being reduced at the FY results on 10 May, while hopes for a dividend "hike" may be disappointed," JPMorgan says in a note.

