Shares in BSkyB fall 1.5 percent, underperforming a rising FTSE 100 , as BofA Merrill Lynch cuts its recommendation on the pay-TV provider to "underperform", lowers its price target to 640 pence and reduces its longer term earnings forecasts by 20 percent.

BofA Merrill Lynch says the shift from broadcast TV to on demand services is bringing down the barriers to entry to the pay-TV market, which will drive competition for subscribers and content and reduce Sky's pricing power

The bank says it is cutting its earnings forecasts for BSkyB "given a less favourable subscriber mix and gross margin erosion (which) more than offset(s) the benefit of the lower broadband wholesale fees recently announced by Ofcom".

