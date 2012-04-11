Shares in G4S gain 3.3 percent, the top gainers on a weaker FTSE 100 , with traders citing a note by Morgan Stanley in which the broker raises its target price on the world's largest security services firm to 280 pence from 265 pence, as helping boost the shares.

G4S is the most heavily traded stock on London's blue chip index, trading 72 percent of its average 90-day volume at 0807 GMT.

G4S has underperformed the UK benchmark FTSE 100 on a one-month basis, but bounced back on Tuesday after hovering near its 200-day moving average support level of around 265.2 pence. The shares are approaching resistance at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of their decline from their mid-March high to April low.

Citing the Morgan Stanley note, traders say the broker keeps its "equalweight" and its current price to earnings of 11 times, according to Thomson Reuters data, looks fair for near double-digit earnings per share growth.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net