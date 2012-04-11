Shares in European banks rise 1.5 percent, bouncing after sharp falls in the previous session, outperforming Europe's main indexes as HSBC raises its call on the sector to "overweight" for the first time in four years, citing valuation grounds.

HSBC says the sector is the most out of favour in Europe -- sellside analysts have negative ratings, large international funds are underweight and prices are below tangible book values -- and any sign that earnings have bottomed could have a big positive impact on share prices.

"We believe earnings could have bottomed so long as the eurozone economy does not contract by more than 2 percent in 2012," HSBC says in a note.

European Banks' price to book ratio is currently 0.6 times according to Thomson Reuters data, while the sector yields a dividend of 4.6 times compared with the FTSEurofirst on 4.3 times.

The bank says its valuation argument is a long-term call and recognises that risks -- including the eurozone debt crisis, with Spain currently in the spotlight, de-leveraging, capital adequacy, and asset quality deterioration -- could well dominate sentiment in the short term and could mean that they are early with its call to overweight banks in Europe.

"Our case is that at these valuation levels it will not take much good news at all to spark a reassessment and one possible catalyst is signs that earnings are stabilising, which could well happen over the next quarter of two," HSBC says.

On a one month basis European banks have shed 10.7 percent as euro zone debt concerns, focused mainly on Spain have reared their head, compared with a 5 percent retreat by the FTSEurofirst.

The banks trade on a one-year forward price to earnings of 8.1 times, compared with the FTSEurofirst on 10.3 times.

