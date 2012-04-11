The UK small caps fall 0.3 percent in early deals, underperforming a flat FTSE 100, while the mid caps dip 0.1 percent.

ZincOx Resources falls over 10 percent after the company says progress in commissioning its flagship Korean Recycling Plant (KRP) has been slower than anticipated and production from the plant is expected only in May.

BATM Advanced rises 4.9 percent to top the list of FTSE small cap risers as the firm says its first-quarter sales are ahead of estimates and its full-year performance remains on track.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net