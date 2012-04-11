Shares in Michael Page International fall 4.1 percent after reporting first quarter results, with Investec cutting its recommendation for the British recruitment firm to "hold" from "buy" and the company saying weak markets, particularly in banking, continued to drag on growth.

Volumes are 115 percent of its 90-day daily average, against 28 percent for the FTSE mid-cap index, which is up 0.1 percent.

"We still believe that the underlying structural recovery/growth story for the sector remains intact. Nevertheless, within that sector, Michael Page has substantially outperformed the market over the last three months and is on a substantial premium to its immediate peer group. We are therefore reducing our recommendation to hold from buy," Investec says in a note.

The company, which posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit, said banking, which accounts for around 8 percent of group profit, fell 12 percent in the quarter, with financial clients - having cutting large swathes of jobs in 2011 - slow to start hiring again because of the uncertain economic climate.

