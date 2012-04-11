Shares in Barclays top the FTSE 100 leader board, rallying 4.2 percent with the banking sector after sharp falls in the previous session, as an upgrade in rating by Investec Securities helps support the stock.

Investec ups its stance on Barclays to "buy" from "hold" on valuation ground, with its target price unchanged at 240 pence.

"While Barclays shares have underperformed, tumbling 20 percent since 2 March, Blackrock, (19.7 percent owned by Barclays), closed at a near 10-month high of US$205 on 30 March - up 15 percent in the quarter," the broker says in a note.

Investec points out that this rise by Blackrock alone adds 5 pence to the first-quarter tangible net asset value (tNAV) per share that Barclays will print on April 26.

"Factor in a resurgent Q1 performance in Barcap, and Barclays looks a little cheap at 0.5 times 2011 tNAV," the broker adds.

