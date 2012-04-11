The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 percent around midday, lagging rallies by both the blue chips and the mid caps, up 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, after sharp falls in the previous session.

Volga Gas falls 2 percent as the Russia-focused oil & gas exploration and production group says no apparent hydrocarbons were encountered when drilling its Yuzhny Romanovskaya #1 exploration well on the Urozhainoye-2 licence, with the well to be plugged and abandoned.

SkyePharma jumps 12.7 percent as the inhaled drugs specialist says it has signed a second inhalation development contract with Respivert, a small molecule drug discovery company acquired by Janssen Biotech Inc. in 2010.

