The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.7 percent, and the FTSE 250 index gains 0.3 percent.

Porvair gains 3.2 percent after the specialist filtration and environmental technology group says, in an AGM trading update, that its revenues are around 12 percent ahead of the same period in the prior year, with profit before tax ahead of management's expectations.

ZincOx Resources sheds 8.4 percent after the company says progress in commissioning its flagship Korean Recycling Plant (KRP) has been slower than anticipated and production from the plant is expected only in May.

