Strategists at Societe Generale suggest investors should "stay away from eurozone peripheral markets for the time being."

The bank notes that the equity risk premium has eased in most markets in the year to date, but remains high and above the long-term average, signalling that equity markets globally remain cheap versus government bonds.

However, SocGen points out that in Spain and Italy, the risk premium is "only" close to its long-term average.

"In Italy and Spain, the consensus expects respectively +10 percent and -9 percent growth in earnings per share which seems too optimistic to us in view of the daunting challenges facing the two countries," SocGen says in a note.

The broker adds that while Spanish equities have strongly underperformed in the year to date, the risk premium suggests that investors should continue to avoid these assets.

SocGen says, for investors in the exotic emerging markets space, the risk premium is signalling attractiveness in Colombian and Indonesian equities versus local bonds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net