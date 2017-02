European stocks are steady, up 1 percent following a week-long slide, as U.S. shares gain ground in early trade on Wall Street where investors scoop up battered stocks after recent sharp losses.

At 1343 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 1 percent at 1,035.88 points, while U.S. indexes are up 0.8-1.0 percent.

