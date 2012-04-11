MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

ROCHE HOLDING AG Q1

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Fastenal Q1

Google Q1

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0645 FR Current a/c Feb

0830 GB Trade Feb

0900 EZ Ind prod Feb

1230 US Int'l trade Feb

1230 US Jobless claims w/e

1230 US PPI Mar

Italy auctions:

2.0-3.0 bln Eur 2.50%, On the run BTPs, 1 Mar 2015; 1.0-2.0 bln Eur (3.0 %, Off the run BTPs, 1 Nov 2015; 4.50 %, Off the run BTPs, 1 Feb 2020; and 4.75 %, Off the run BTPs, 1 Aug 2023.

