MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
ROCHE HOLDING AG Q1
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Fastenal Q1
Google Q1
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0645 FR Current a/c Feb
0830 GB Trade Feb
0900 EZ Ind prod Feb
1230 US Int'l trade Feb
1230 US Jobless claims w/e
1230 US PPI Mar
Italy auctions:
2.0-3.0 bln Eur 2.50%, On the run BTPs, 1 Mar 2015; 1.0-2.0 bln Eur (3.0 %, Off the run BTPs, 1 Nov 2015; 4.50 %, Off the run BTPs, 1 Feb 2020; and 4.75 %, Off the run BTPs, 1 Aug 2023.
