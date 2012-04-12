After a solid start to the year for global equities and a feeding through of more optimistic earnings revisions from many analysts, Citi says it is scaling back its short-term view on stocks, even though valuations continue to support a more positive longer-term view.

"Attractive valuations and healthy corporate performance mean that Citi strategists remain bullish on the longer-term prospects for global equities. However, some shorter-term consolidation may be appropriate after such a strong start to the year. Ongoing EMU concerns may trigger profit taking. We would be buyers into weakness," they write in a note.

The bank ups global industrials to "overweight" and cuts financials to "neutral", and replaces "expensive" consumer staples with "cheap" utilities as its preferred defensive sector. It also cuts telecoms to "underweight".

"Overall, our sector strategy retains a pro-cyclical bias," they write.

At a national level, Citi downgrades UK equities to "neutral" from "overweight", joining a sill-"neutral" rating on the rest of Europe.

"Outside Germany, all the major Eurozone economies are expected to fall back into recession in 2012. The EMU sovereign debt crisis is probably not over and further rating downgrades seem likely over the rest of the year. Weak Eurozone economies and ongoing austerity measures should remain significant drags on the UK economy over the next 12 months," they write.

