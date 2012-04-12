Shares in Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, rise 2.5 percent, among the top percentage gainers on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after the company says it is on track for more growth in 2012 following a strong first quarter.

"Aggreko has delivered another consistent message today and has started FY12 strongly, with good new business momentum, more work than previously expected at the London Olympics and completion of the South American acquisition this month," Investec Securities analyst John Lawson says in a note.

"We will be increasing our FY12E forecasts again," Lawson adds, and keeps a "buy" rating on the company' stock.

Numis analysts, meanwhile, increase their full-year 2012 pretax profit estimates by 3 percent to 380 million pounds, and say Thursday's statement was more positive than they expected it to be.

