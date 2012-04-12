Shares in Infineon are up 4 percent and the biggest gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, boosted by a Deustche Bank note in which it raises its rating on the stock to 'buy' from 'hold'.

"We believe a return to more than 15 percent (earnings per share) EPS growth trajectory should drive a re-rating towards global peers," Deustche Bank analyst Kai Korschelt says in a note.

"After two quarters of revenue declines due to de-stocking and falling manufacturing PMIs, a restocking cycle in Industrial and continued growth in Automotive should drive a margin and revenue trough in the first quarter."

Trading volumes in Infineon shares are already at more than half their 90-day average after an hour of trading. This compares to 15 percent for the FTSEurofirst 300 and 17.5 percent for Germany's blue-chip index.

