Shares in retailer Carrefour rise 2.4 percent, bouncing back after a near 20-percent slump in three weeks, after the group posts first-quarter sales roughly in line with expectations.

"The stock was oversold, people got out prior to the sales figures because Carrefour has a bad habit of coming out with strongly negative surprises. You've also got shorts getting out today to lock in nice profits," a Paris-based trader says.

The stock had tumbled 17 percent since mid-March, slipping into 'oversold' territory on Wednesday, with its relative strength index (RSI) hitting 28. Thirty and below is considered 'oversold'.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net