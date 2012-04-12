Shares in GKN rise 4.7 percent, the top gainer on a weaker FTSE 100 , as Credit Suisse raises its recommendation on the automotive and aerospace parts manufacturer to "outperform" from "neutral" with a 240 pence target price on valuation grounds.

Over the last month GKN has fallen 9.9 percent, compared with a 8.2 percent decline for the sector, while its 14 day sector relative strength indicator at 33.7 is among lowest in its peer group.

"Against this backdrop we upgrade our recommendation with concerns over the acquisition of Volvo Aero in our view discounted in the current price," Credit Suisse says in a note.

"There is no certainty that GKN will acquire Volvo Aero Engines but with MTU having now reportedly exited the bidding process (according to press reports) GKN is in pole position," the bank says.

GKN was the third most heavily traded stock on the FTSE 100, with volumes at 45 percent of their 90-day average at 0833 GMT.

