The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.3 percent in early trade, lagging bigger gains by the FTSE 250 index, up 0.7 percent, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.1 percent.

Umeco surges 46 percent as U.S. specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries Inc launches a 550 pence a share recommended cash offer for the aerospace parts supplier, valuing the British group at around 247 million pounds.

Mothercare gains 9 percent as the mother and baby products retailer says it will close more UK stores as it seeks to restore profitability in its home market, after sales there slumped in the fourth quarter, reshaping its UK business to a profitable core of 200 stores.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net