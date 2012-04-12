Shares in Royal Dutch Shell shed almost 4 percent, topping the FTSE 100 fallers list, after the Anglo-Dutch firm said an oil sheen spotted near one of its platforms in the central Gulf of Mexico caused it to send a spill response vessel and seek aircraft overflights.

"The cause of the sheen is as yet unknown, but Shell has no indications of incidents from data at either of its platforms, both of which are continuing to operate. While the extent of the sheen, reported at 1 mile by 10 mile, is large and will be a concern, the sheen is light and could result from volume of only a couple barrels," RBC Capital says in a note responding to the news.

However, the broker says given the location of the sheen, it would expect sensitivities to be high,

"We would expect a very efficient response in GoM (Gulf of Mexico) from Shell - if it can show the source is not theirs, and the response is swift, Shell may even turn it into a positive live exercise," RBC adds.

Traders say the knee-jerk response by Shell's share price reflects concerns that any possible Gulf of Mexico spill might be compared to BP's Deepwater Horizon rig disaster in 2010.

BP shares were 2.1 percent lower, with weakness in the integrated oils as a sector the biggest drag on the UK blue chip index.

BP holds its annual general meeting on Thursday, with the firm expecting protests from environmentalists and investors alike as it makes the latest in a series of attempts to put its Gulf of Mexico oil spill behind it.

