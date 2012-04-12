The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent approaching midday, underperforming stronger gains by the mid caps, up 0.7 percent, while the blue chips fall 0.1 percent.

Immunodiagnostic Systems gains 10 percent after the diagnostic testing kit maker says, in a trading update, it is responding to increased competition in the vitamin D market with more aggressive pricing and it is expanding its portfolio of tests for non-vitamin D focused customers.

The update prompts both Investec Securities and Peel Hunt to upgrade their ratings for Immudiagnostic to "buy" from "hold".

Punch Taverns sheds 7 percent as the UK's second largest leased pubs group reports a 20 percent drop in first-half profit to 33 million pounds, although it says it is on track to meet its full-year profit expectations despite weak consumer market conditions.

