Shares in JD Sports Fashion falls 2.6 percent the second-biggest FTSE 250 faller, with the index up 0.8 percent, as the sports fashion group reports a 14 percent fall in full-year profit, as higher costs squeeze margins, leading Investec to cut its target price.

The broker trims JD Sports target price to 900 pence from 980 pence, attributing the cut to a combination of the cost of turning around newly-acquired outdoor clothing firm, Blacks, and a short-term drag from investments in the sports division.

JD Sports -- which sells merchandise from top brands like Nike and Adidas -- reports a pretax profit of 67.4 million pounds, down from 78.6 million pounds a year earlier.

The British clothing and footwear firm says it sees signs of revival and hopes to benefit from upcoming major events like the Olympics.

Investec maintains its "buy" rating for the company.

