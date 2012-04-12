Shares in Enel Green Power and other Italian renewable energy companies broadly outperform weaker Italian stocks, after the country unveils a new incentive scheme that includes higher-than-expected volume forecasts.

The scheme cuts financial incentives for the sector but now expects green power generation to cover up to 35 percent of total electricity demand by 2020, well above the current 26 percent target.

"The cut to incentives was expected, but the news on volumes is positive," a Milan-based analyst says.

Shares in Enel Green Power rise 2 percent, outperforming Milan's blue chip index, which is down 0.1 percent.

Smaller green power stocks Kerself, K.R. Energy and Ergycap all jump more than 4 percent. Kinexia is up 1.57 percent.

Renewables stocks have suffered in recent weeks in anticipation of the cut to incentives that inflated Italians' energy bills.

