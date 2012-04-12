S&P Capital IQ forecasts a further 11 percent rise for European equities from the current levels and expects that the first quarter earnings season will see a "sequential" improvement.

It expects both Italian and Spanish equities to end the year lower from current levels, but favours French, German, Norwegian and UK equity markets.

S&P Capital says in a report that capital intensity appears to be rising for the semiconductor industry which would be a boon for equipment makers. Retailers should be seasonally quiet.

It says China's rebalancing has and will weaken its intensity of commodity use as bulk commodity prices have pared back during the quarter. The mega miners have slated very large capex programs but even current spot prices are profitably above most cost curves.

