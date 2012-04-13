The bull-bear indicator of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment on a daily basis, predicts a reversal of the early losses during the session, with 62.3 percent 'bulls', 17.9 percent 'bears' and 19.8 percent 'neutral'.

"The market is in red but it doesn't dampen analysts' sentiment this morning. The Chinese GDP data is weighing at the open, but the raft of macro data expected in the afternoon will change the mood. Our bull-bear indicator signals a positive finish at the close," says Guillaume Dumans, co-head of 2Bremans.

