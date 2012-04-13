Shares in Finmeccanica rise 5 percent in a lower market after a newspaper report that Hitachi Rail is pushing ahead with plans to buy 50 percent of the Italian defence group's loss-making rail unit, AnsaldoBreda.

Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore says Hitachi Rail is progressing in its due diligence and its officials may visit AnsaldoBreda's plants in four Italian cities in the coming weeks.

The paper adds the possible deal could see the Japanese company take a 29 percent stake in Finmeccanica's profitable rail signalling affiliate Ansaldo STS, which is up 1.3 percent.

"It would be positive news. Such a deal would allow Finmeccanica to deconsolidate AnsaldoBreda," an analyst says, adding that any deal could value Ansaldo STS more than its market price.

Finmeccanica, which wants to sell 1 billion euros of assets in 2012 to streamline its operations and avoid a credit rating cut, declines to comment.

