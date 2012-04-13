The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent higher in early trade, outperforming a 0.5 percent fall on the FTSE 100 index and a 0.4 percent retreat by the FTSE 250 index.

Tethys Petroleum rises 10 percent after the oil and gas explorer completes its first shipment of commercial oil production through a key terminal in Kazakhstan.

Daisy Group slips 4.1 percent after saying it is buying Worldwide Group Holdings for an initial 28 million pounds in a deal that will add audio-conferencing to its telecoms offer for business customers.

