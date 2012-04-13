Shares in Burberry fall 1.5 percent as JPMorgan Cazenove keeps its cautious stance on the luxury goods firm on valuations grounds ahead of the company's trading update due on Tuesday, April 17.

Burberry's shares have risen 33.8 percent so far in 2012, compared with 2.5 percent gain by the FTSE 100 index, and a 0.3 percent rise for the broader European retail sector.

Burberry trades on 22 times 12-month forward price to earnings (PE) and a price to book (PB) ratio of 9.3 times, second highest only to Hermes among its peer group, and compares with LVMH on around 16.4 times PE and 2.9 PB, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

"Valuation looks full and we see no near-term positive catalyst," JPMorgan says in a note, adding it expects Burberry's retail sales to have remained robust with the main focus on the outlook for 2012/13 and development in North America.

