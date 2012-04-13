European share index volatility, as measured by the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index known as the VSTOXX, rises 3.4 percent to 28.5 as fresh concerns over the finances of Spain help send the underlying Euro STOXX 50 down 1.5 percent and sees its gains for the year wiped out.

The move in volatility is the latest leg of a fairly sharp rebound. Over the past week it has risen to a peak of 31, "causing the ... term structure to flatten over the period", Kokou Agbo-Bloua, European head of equity and derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas, says in a note.

"There is a clear dichotomy in Volatility Risk Premium amongst European indices," Agbo Bloua adds, with Spain's IBEX among those at one end and of the spectrum and Germany's DAX among several at the other end. "This dynamic mirrors the government bonds yield levels on the respective sovereign."

Spanish and Italian stocks are among the worst hit in early trade as data shows Spanish banks borrowed heavily from the European Central Bank in March -- just the latest sign of economic and financial weakness in the peripheral laggard.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields are 11 basis points higher at 5.93 percent in mid-morning trade, widening the spread over Bunds to 426 bps. Italian bond yields are also dragged higher, with the 10-year spread over Bunds widening 10 bps to 380 bps.

