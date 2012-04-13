Shares in Sage shed 2.1 percent, the top faller on a weak FTSE 100 , as Jefferies cuts its recommendation on the British accountancy software firm to "hold" from "buy" and reduces its target price to 320 pence from 345 pence, citing growth concerns.

"Despite the prospect of an exciting medium-term organic revenue growth contribution from the X3 upper mid-market product set, shorter-term traction here is trickier to decipher," Jefferies says in a note.

"In the absence of any pronounced end-market recovery, we are tempering our group growth assumptions for FY12E, with a modestly improved EBIT margin expectation," it adds.

Despite rising 10 percent in 2012, Sage trades on a 12 months forward price earnings ratio of 13.4 times, more than its benchmark FTSE 100 but less than peers Aveva and Misys, on 22.6 times and 18.2 times, respectively, according to StarMine data.

