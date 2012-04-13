The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.1 percent higher, bucking hefty falls by the FTSE 100 index, down 1.0 percent, and the FTSE 250 index 0.9 percent lower.

Fortune Oil adds 2.4 percent as the China-focused explorer reports its maiden Joint Ore Reserves Committee Mineral Resource Statement for its Hrazdan Iron Ore Project in Armenia, which the company says represents a significant milestone in progressing the development and realising the value of the project.

Daisy Group falls 3.3 percent after saying it is buying Worldwide Group Holdings for an initial 28 million pounds in a deal that will add audio-conferencing to its telecoms offer for business customers.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net