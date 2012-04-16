Shares in Cairn Energy climb 3.9 percent after the British oil explorer says its newly acquired North Sea business, Agora Oil & Gas, strikes oil at the Skarfjell well drilled off the coast of Norway.

Analysts at Mirabaud say the oil find, which they describe as significant and likely to be commercial, underlines the merits of Cairn's acquisition of Agora, a deal which was signed earlier this month but which has not yet completed.

"With around $1 billion of cash post the Agora transaction plus the $2.8 billion Cairn India stake, Cairn is very well funded to pursue new venture opportunities, which Agora, due to its cash constraints, could not pursue, plus other new ventures elsewhere in Europe," Morgan Stanley analysts say.

They add that the discovery represents "a large exploration success with material upside potential" and raise their target price to 423 pence from 420 pence.

