Redemptions from UK equity funds reached a 35-week high, EPFR data shows, while outflows from European equity funds accelerated for the third week in a row as concerns about global growth and the euro zone debt troubles in Spain and Italy hit investor sentiment.

Global equity funds saw a six-week inflow streak end in the week to April 11, they added, as part of a broad-based retreat from the asset class.

Net outflows from all EPFR-Global tracked equity funds was a year-to-date high of $9.26 billion.

