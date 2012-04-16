Citigroup adds ArcelorMittal and BHP Billiton to its strategy Most Favoured list following its upgrade of the basic resources sector and says that if current steel prices hold through the second quarter, ArcelorMittal could reach 2012 EBITDA of $12 billion.

BHP screens as one of the best defensive stocks and has a larger US dollar cost base. It also benefits from oil exposure and should be more immune to cost pressures, Citi says in a note.

Citi also upgrades the chemicals sector to "overweight" and adds Lanxess and Linde to its strategy Most Favoured list. It says Lanxess should continue to benefit from strong demand, sustained robust pricing power, good management and mergers and acquisitions firepower.

It regards Linde as a growth stock best placed to benefit from the consequences of the mega trends in energy.

