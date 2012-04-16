Shares in Germany's SolarWorld hit a fresh 7-1/2-year low after UBS halves its price target for the stock, while keeping their "sell" rating.

The analysts cut the price target to 1.50 euros from 3.00 euros.

Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost Asian competition and lower government subsidies, on which the industry still depends.

"All solar stocks are weak," a trader says. "This could also be fuelled by U.S. peer First Solar being taken out of the Nasdaq 100 index," a trader says.

SolarWorld shares are down nearly 6 percent at 1.79 euros and hover around levels not seen since early September 2004. Centrotherm shares are down around 4 percent.

