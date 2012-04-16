Exane BNP Paribas says it stays bearish on European equities as they are still too expensive in a world of too much debt and too little growth.

"We expected EPS growth in Europe to slow from 5.5 percent p.a. over the last 25 years to around 4 percent p.a. in the next 5-10 years under the weight of deleveraging and ageing. This lower growth trend justifies a market P/E of no more than 9x, in our view, which is still well below current levels," it says in a note.

In addition to high valuations, other reasons to be bearish on equities are poor price momentum, reflected in lower peaks of most equity indices after the latest market rebound; a deteriorating economic news flow; a rise in systemic risk amid a return of the European sovereign-bank feedback loop; and complacent market sentiment readings.

"We maintain a defensive bias in our sector allocation. We would avoid low investment grade cyclicals and remain selective among Financials. We expect growth stocks and blue chips with limited exposure to Europe to continue to outperform.

