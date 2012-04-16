UBS says it sees little in the way of aggregate surprises - up or down - during the first quarter earnings season, and over the balance of the year the risks are clearly to the downside.

"We expect global earnings growth of just low to mid-single-digits for 2012. This compares to the current bottom-up consensus estimate of nearly 12 percent - more than twice the growth we are expecting."

It says the 12 percent consensus earnings estimate is based on a revenue growth forecast of just 5 percent, which implies a significant expansion in profit margins.

"The problem for the consensus is that profit margins have already started to roll over under fairly typical (and strong) cyclical forces that make re-expansion highly unlikely ... Certainly a downturn in the margin cycle means lower earnings growth and pressure on ROE."

"But it is not all bad: if the driving force behind this margin cycle continues to be increased hiring and wage growth, markets can get support from a more sustainable economic backdrop and improved confidence."

