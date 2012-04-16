Credit Suisse downgrades luxury goods to 'benchmark' from 'overweight' on signs of peaking earnings momentum and risks of a further growth slowdown in China against a backdrop of expensive valuations.

"This is the most expensive sub-sector on our scorecard; valuations are driven by relative earnings momentum which shows signs of peaking. There is evidence of slowing momentum - Hong Kong jewellery sales, Macau casino revenues - and net longs are high," Credit Suisse strategists say in a note.

Within the sector, their least favourite stocks include Volvo, Kone and SKF, while they still like BMW, Diageo , Yum and SAB Miller.

Overall, though, they are sanguine on Chinese growth this year, which they forecast at around 8 percent, but are more concerned about 2013.

"The first year of a new (political) leadership (in China) often sees lower growth; the real cost of deposits, and thus real cost of capital, is set to rise (hitting investment); housing corrections often prove problematic at the later stages and housing displays all the signs of a bubble; money supply data is still worrisome; historically, when the investment share of GDP peaks, growth slows substantially," they say. "Sub-7 percent GDP growth is problematic for global growth, we believe."

