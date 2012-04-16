Shares of Belgian cable provider Telenet rise as much as 2.2 percent on Monday, as traders speculate that it could be among the interested parties for KPN's Belgian mobile unit BASE.

"It would be a great acquisition for Telenet, which wants to expand its mobile service as mobile is its weak link," a Brussels based trader said.

Telenet shares trade 2 percent higher at 0900 GMT, outperforming the Bel20 Index of leading Belgian shares which is up 0.43 pct.

